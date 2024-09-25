Cash Dividend On The Way From Vermilion Energy (VET)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/27/24, Vermilion Energy Inc (Symbol: VET) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.12, payable on 10/15/24. As a percentage of VET's recent stock price of $9.97, this dividend works out to approximately 1.20%, so look for shares of Vermilion Energy Inc to trade 1.20% lower — all else being equal — when VET shares open for trading on 9/27/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from VET is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.81% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of VET shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, VET's low point in its 52 week range is $8.705 per share, with $15.561 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $9.96.

In Wednesday trading, Vermilion Energy Inc shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.