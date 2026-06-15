Cash Dividend On The Way From Utah Medical Products (UTMD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/17/26, Utah Medical Products, Inc. (Symbol: UTMD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.31, payable on 7/3/26. As a percentage of UTMD's recent stock price of $67.84, this dividend works out to approximately 0.46%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UTMD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.83% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UTMD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UTMD's low point in its 52 week range is $51.5101 per share, with $71.805 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $67.84.

In Monday trading, Utah Medical Products, Inc. shares are currently off about 2.3% on the day.

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Further UTMD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.