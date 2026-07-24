Cash Dividend On The Way From United-Guardian (UG)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/28/26, United-Guardian, Inc. (Symbol: UG) will trade ex-dividend, for its semi-annual dividend of $0.30, payable on 8/4/26. As a percentage of UG's recent stock price of $7.72, this dividend works out to approximately 3.89%, so look for shares of United-Guardian, Inc. to trade 3.89% lower — all else being equal — when UG shares open for trading on 7/28/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from UG is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.77% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of UG shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, UG's low point in its 52 week range is $5.5753 per share, with $9.2899 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.72.

In Friday trading, United-Guardian, Inc. shares are currently off about 0.5% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further UG Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.