Cash Dividend On The Way From Travelers Companies (TRV)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/10/26, Travelers Companies Inc (Symbol: TRV) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.25, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of TRV's recent stock price of $302.44, this dividend works out to approximately 0.41%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRV is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.65% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRV shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRV's low point in its 52 week range is $249.19 per share, with $313.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $301.12.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TRV makes up 8.40% of the Invesco KBW Property & Casualty Insurance ETF (Symbol: KBWP) which is trading lower by about 0.7% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding TRV).

In Monday trading, Travelers Companies Inc shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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Further TRV Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.