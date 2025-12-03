Cash Dividend On The Way From Trane Technologies (TT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 12/5/25, Trane Technologies plc (Symbol: TT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.94, payable on 12/31/25. As a percentage of TT's recent stock price of $411.22, this dividend works out to approximately 0.23%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.91% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TT's low point in its 52 week range is $298.15 per share, with $474.43 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $408.25.

In Wednesday trading, Trane Technologies plc shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

