Cash Dividend On The Way From TPG RE Finance Trust's Series E Preference Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3906 on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) makes up 3.07% of the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TRTX).
In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are off about 0.6%.
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