Cash Dividend On The Way From TPG RE Finance Trust's Series E Preference Shares

On 3/20/26, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3906, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of TRTX.PRC's recent share price of $18.91, this dividend works out to approximately 2.07%, so look for shares of TRTX.PRC to trade 2.07% lower — all else being equal — when TRTX.PRC shares open for trading on 3/20/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.25%, which compares to an average yield of 8.09% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX.PRC shares, versus TRTX:

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3906 on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc (Symbol: TRTX) makes up 3.07% of the Global X SuperDividend REIT ETF (SRET) which is trading lower by about 0.2% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TRTX).

In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently down about 0.1% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are off about 0.6%.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.