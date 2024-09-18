News & Insights

Cash Dividend On The Way From TPG RE Finance Trust Preference Shares

September 18, 2024 — 01:35 pm EDT

On 9/20/24, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.3906, payable on 9/30/24. As a percentage of TRTX.PRC's recent share price of $19.08, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of TRTX.PRC to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when TRTX.PRC shares open for trading on 9/20/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 8.22%, which compares to an average yield of 7.49% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRTX.PRC shares, versus TRTX:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for TRTX.PRC, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.3906 on TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares:

TRTX.PRC+Dividend+History+Chart

In Wednesday trading, TPG RE Finance Trust Inc's 5.75% Ser E Cumul Redeemable Perp Preference Shares (Symbol: TRTX.PRC) is currently up about 0.4% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: TRTX) are off about 1%.

