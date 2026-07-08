Cash Dividend On The Way From Toronto Dominion Bank (TD)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.71% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TD's low point in its 52 week range is $72.21 per share, with $122.65 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $120.27.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TD makes up 3.47% of the Themes Global Systemically Important Banks ETF (Symbol: GSIB) which is trading lower by about 0.6% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding TD).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 12 series of preferred stock that are senior to TD — find out what they are ».
In Wednesday trading, Toronto Dominion Bank shares are currently down about 0.5% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further TD Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.