Cash Dividend On The Way From Toro (TTC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 10/7/25, Toro Company (Symbol: TTC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.38, payable on 10/21/25. As a percentage of TTC's recent stock price of $76.48, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TTC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TTC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TTC's low point in its 52 week range is $62.34 per share, with $89.50 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $76.68.

In Friday trading, Toro Company shares are currently up about 0.7% on the day.

