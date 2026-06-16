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Cash Dividend On The Way From Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)

June 16, 2026 — 10:51 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 6/18/26, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 7/9/26. As a percentage of TR's recent stock price of $38.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

TR+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Tootsie Roll Industries Inc 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, TR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.02 per share, with $45.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.60.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TR makes up 1.82% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: PSCC) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TR).

In Tuesday trading, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further TR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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