Cash Dividend On The Way From Tootsie Roll Industries (TR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/18/26, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc (Symbol: TR) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.09, payable on 7/9/26. As a percentage of TR's recent stock price of $38.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.24%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TR's low point in its 52 week range is $33.02 per share, with $45.06 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $37.60.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TR makes up 1.82% of the Invesco S&P SmallCap Consumer Staples ETF (Symbol: PSCC) which is trading up by about 0.7% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding TR).

In Tuesday trading, Tootsie Roll Industries Inc shares are currently up about 0.9% on the day.

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Further TR Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.