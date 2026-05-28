Cash Dividend On The Way From Texas Pacific Land (TPL)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Texas Pacific Land Corp (Symbol: TPL) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.60, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of TPL's recent stock price of $406.62, this dividend works out to approximately 0.15%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TPL is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.59% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TPL shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TPL's low point in its 52 week range is $269.2333 per share, with $547.20 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $406.13.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TPL makes up 5.45% of the Horizon Kinetics Energy and Remediation ETF (Symbol: NVIR) which is trading lower by about 2.3% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding TPL).

In Thursday trading, Texas Pacific Land Corp shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further TPL Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.