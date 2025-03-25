Cash Dividend On The Way From Terreno Realty (TRNO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/27/25, Terreno Realty Corp (Symbol: TRNO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.49, payable on 4/4/25. As a percentage of TRNO's recent stock price of $64.04, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Terreno Realty Corp to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when TRNO shares open for trading on 3/27/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TRNO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.06% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TRNO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TRNO's low point in its 52 week range is $53.78 per share, with $71.63 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $63.15.

In Tuesday trading, Terreno Realty Corp shares are currently up about 2.1% on the day.

