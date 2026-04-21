Cash Dividend On The Way From Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (TEI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/23/26, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund (Symbol: TEI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0475, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of TEI's recent stock price of $6.60, this dividend works out to approximately 0.72%, so look for shares of Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund to trade 0.72% lower — all else being equal — when TEI shares open for trading on 4/23/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TEI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.63% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TEI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TEI's low point in its 52 week range is $5.15 per share, with $7 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $6.60.

Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Templeton Emerging Markets Income Fund shares are currently off about 1.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.