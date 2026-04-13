Cash Dividend On The Way From TCW Strategic Income Fund (TSI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, TCW Strategic Income Fund (Symbol: TSI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0283, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of TSI's recent stock price of $4.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.62%, so look for shares of TCW Strategic Income Fund to trade 0.62% lower — all else being equal — when TSI shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TSI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TSI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TSI's low point in its 52 week range is $4.43 per share, with $4.9994 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $4.56.

TCW Strategic Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, TCW Strategic Income Fund shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.