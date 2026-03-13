Cash Dividend On The Way From TCP Capital (TCPC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/17/26, TCP Capital Corp. (Symbol: TCPC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.17, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of TCPC's recent stock price of $3.67, this dividend works out to approximately 4.63%, so look for shares of TCP Capital Corp. to trade 4.63% lower — all else being equal — when TCPC shares open for trading on 3/17/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TCPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 18.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, TCPC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.64 per share, with $8.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.67.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TCPC makes up 2.07% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding TCPC).

In Friday trading, TCP Capital Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.