Cash Dividend On The Way From TCP Capital (TCPC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from TCPC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 18.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of TCPC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, TCPC's low point in its 52 week range is $3.64 per share, with $8.14 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $3.67.
Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, TCPC makes up 2.07% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding TCPC).
In Friday trading, TCP Capital Corp. shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.