Cash Dividend On The Way From SouthState Bank (SSB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/7/26, SouthState Bank Corp (Symbol: SSB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.66, payable on 8/14/26. As a percentage of SSB's recent stock price of $109.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.60%, so look for shares of SouthState Bank Corp to trade 0.60% lower — all else being equal — when SSB shares open for trading on 8/7/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SSB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SSB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SSB's low point in its 52 week range is $84.475 per share, with $110.465 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $109.44.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SSB makes up 2.09% of the First Trust Dividend Strength ETF (Symbol: FTDS) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SSB).

In Wednesday trading, SouthState Bank Corp shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

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Further SSB Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.