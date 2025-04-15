Cash Dividend On The Way From SM Energy

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/17/25, SM Energy Co. (Symbol: SM) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.20, payable on 5/5/25. As a percentage of SM's recent stock price of $21.96, this dividend works out to approximately 0.91%, so look for shares of SM Energy Co. to trade 0.91% lower — all else being equal — when SM shares open for trading on 4/17/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.64% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SM's low point in its 52 week range is $19.67 per share, with $51.94 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $21.85.

In Tuesday trading, SM Energy Co. shares are currently up about 1.3% on the day.

