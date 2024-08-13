Cash Dividend On The Way From SiriusPoint Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B

On 8/15/24, SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 8/30/24. As a percentage of SPNT.PRB's recent share price of $25.49, this dividend works out to approximately 1.96%, so look for shares of SPNT.PRB to trade 1.96% lower — all else being equal — when SPNT.PRB shares open for trading on 8/15/24. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.87%, which compares to an average yield of 7.56% in the "Insurance Brokers" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of SPNT.PRB shares, versus SPNT:

Below is a dividend history chart for SPNT.PRB, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B:

In Tuesday trading, SiriusPoint Ltd's 8% Resettable Fixed Rate Preference Shares, Series B (Symbol: SPNT.PRB) is currently up about 0.3% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SPNT) are up about 1.1%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.