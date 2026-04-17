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SEVN

Cash Dividend On The Way From Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)

April 17, 2026 — 10:39 am EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 4/21/26, Seven Hills Realty Trust (Symbol: SEVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of SEVN's recent stock price of $8.59, this dividend works out to approximately 3.26%, so look for shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust to trade 3.26% lower — all else being equal — when SEVN shares open for trading on 4/21/26.

SEVN+Dividend+History+Chart

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SEVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Seven Hills Realty Trust 200 Day Moving Average Chart

Looking at the chart above, SEVN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.03 per share, with $12.6887 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.57.

Free Report: Top 8%+ Dividends (paid monthly)

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SEVN makes up 1.11% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: RIET) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SEVN).

In Friday trading, Seven Hills Realty Trust shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Highest Yielding BDCs
 Institutional Holders of BAMG
 Department Stores Dividend Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Highest Yielding BDCs-> Institutional Holders of BAMG-> Department Stores Dividend Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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