Cash Dividend On The Way From Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/21/26, Seven Hills Realty Trust (Symbol: SEVN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.28, payable on 5/14/26. As a percentage of SEVN's recent stock price of $8.59, this dividend works out to approximately 3.26%, so look for shares of Seven Hills Realty Trust to trade 3.26% lower — all else being equal — when SEVN shares open for trading on 4/21/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SEVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SEVN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.03 per share, with $12.6887 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.57.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SEVN makes up 1.11% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: RIET) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SEVN).

In Friday trading, Seven Hills Realty Trust shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.