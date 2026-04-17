Cash Dividend On The Way From Seven Hills Realty Trust (SEVN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SEVN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.05% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SEVN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SEVN's low point in its 52 week range is $8.03 per share, with $12.6887 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.57.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SEVN makes up 1.11% of the Hoya Capital High Dividend Yield ETF (Symbol: RIET) which is trading higher by about 0.7% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding SEVN).
In Friday trading, Seven Hills Realty Trust shares are currently up about 2% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.