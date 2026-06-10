Cash Dividend On The Way From Schneider National (SNDR)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SNDR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SNDR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, SNDR's low point in its 52 week range is $20.11 per share, with $39.27 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.84.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, SNDR makes up 3.29% of the SPDR S&P Transportation ETF (Symbol: XTN) which is trading lower by about 2.4% on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SNDR).
In Wednesday trading, Schneider National Inc shares are currently down about 3.6% on the day.
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Further SNDR Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.