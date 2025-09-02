Cash Dividend On The Way From Schlumberger (SLB)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/3/25, Schlumberger Ltd (Symbol: SLB) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.285, payable on 10/9/25. As a percentage of SLB's recent stock price of $36.88, this dividend works out to approximately 0.77%, so look for shares of Schlumberger Ltd to trade 0.77% lower — all else being equal — when SLB shares open for trading on 9/3/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SLB is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.09% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SLB shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SLB's low point in its 52 week range is $31.11 per share, with $46.155 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $36.27.

In Tuesday trading, Schlumberger Ltd shares are currently up about 1.1% on the day.

