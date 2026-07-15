Cash Dividend On The Way From Safe Bulkers' Series D Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) makes up 1.05% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SB).
In Wednesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are trading flat.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Further SB.PRD Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.