Markets
SB.PRD

Cash Dividend On The Way From Safe Bulkers' Series D Preferred Shares

July 15, 2026 — 01:34 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 7/17/26, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 7/30/26. As a percentage of SB.PRD's recent share price of $26.25, this dividend works out to approximately 1.90%, so look for shares of SB.PRD to trade 1.90% lower — all else being equal — when SB.PRD shares open for trading on 7/17/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.58%, which compares to an average yield of 7.84% in the "Shipping" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of SB.PRD shares, versus SB:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for SB.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.50 on Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares:

SB.PRD+Dividend+History+Chart

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Safe Bulkers Inc (Symbol: SB) makes up 1.05% of the Roundhill Acquirers Deep Value ETF (DEEP) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Wednesday. (see other ETFs holding SB).

In Wednesday trading, Safe Bulkers Inc's 8.00% Series D Cumulative Redeemable Perpetual Preferred Shares (Symbol: SB.PRD) is currently off about 0.5% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: SB) are trading flat.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further SB.PRD Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
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Stocks mentioned

SB.PRD
SB

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