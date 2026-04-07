Cash Dividend On The Way From Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares (SABA)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/9/26, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares (Symbol: SABA) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.058, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of SABA's recent stock price of $8.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.69%, so look for shares of Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares to trade 0.69% lower — all else being equal — when SABA shares open for trading on 4/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from SABA is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.30% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of SABA shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, SABA's low point in its 52 week range is $7.72 per share, with $9.46 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $8.39.

Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Tuesday trading, Saba Capital Income & Opportunities Fund II Shares shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.