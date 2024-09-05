Cash Dividend On The Way From Rogers Communications (RCI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/9/24, Rogers Communications Inc (Symbol: RCI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 10/3/24. As a percentage of RCI's recent stock price of $40.61, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of Rogers Communications Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when RCI shares open for trading on 9/9/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RCI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.92% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RCI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RCI's low point in its 52 week range is $35.55 per share, with $48.19 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $41.23.

In Thursday trading, Rogers Communications Inc shares are currently up about 0.6% on the day.

