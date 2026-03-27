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RLJ.PRA

Cash Dividend On The Way From RLJ Lodging Trust's Series A Preferred Shares

March 27, 2026 — 02:06 pm EDT

Written by BNK Invest for BNK Invest->

On 3/31/26, RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4875, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of RLJ.PRA's recent share price of $25.00, this dividend works out to approximately 1.95%, so look for shares of RLJ.PRA to trade 1.95% lower — all else being equal — when RLJ.PRA shares open for trading on 3/31/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.79%, which compares to an average yield of 8.28% in the "Real Estate" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel. The chart below shows the one year performance of RLJ.PRA shares, versus RLJ:

Performance Comparison Chart

Below is a dividend history chart for RLJ.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4875 on RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:

RLJ.PRA+Dividend+History+Chart

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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ) makes up 3.29% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding RLJ).

In Friday trading, RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RLJ) are off about 2.5%.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:
 Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying
 NPKI Options Chain
 Dividend Financial Stocks

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.

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BNK Invest
BNK Invest Inc. provides investment services and information. BNK Invest owns and operates a market news family of websites including DividendChannel, ETFChannel, StockOptionsChannel, and others, which make up an investor community featuring stock message boards, ratings, research, and strategies. BNK Invest caters to investing firms and individual investors internationally.
Financial Stocks Hedge Funds Are Buying-> NPKI Options Chain-> Dividend Financial Stocks-> More articles by this source->

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RLJ.PRA
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