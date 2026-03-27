Cash Dividend On The Way From RLJ Lodging Trust's Series A Preferred Shares

Below is a dividend history chart for RLJ.PRA, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.4875 on RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares:
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RLJ Lodging Trust (Symbol: RLJ) makes up 3.29% of the Invesco KBW Premium Yield Equity REIT ETF (KBWY) which is trading lower by about 1.3% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding RLJ).
In Friday trading, RLJ Lodging Trust's $1.95 Series A Cumulative Convertible Preferred Shares (Symbol: RLJ.PRA) is currently down about 0.2% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: RLJ) are off about 2.5%.
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