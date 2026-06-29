Cash Dividend On The Way From Raymond James Financial (RJF)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/1/26, Raymond James Financial Inc (Symbol: RJF) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.54, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of RJF's recent stock price of $152.07, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from RJF is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.42% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of RJF shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, RJF's low point in its 52 week range is $138.82 per share, with $177.66 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $151.18.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, RJF makes up 3.39% of the Themes Natural Monopoly ETF (Symbol: CZAR) which is trading up by about 0.4% on the day Monday. (see other ETFs holding RJF).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 2 series of preferred stock that are senior to RJF — find out what they are ».

In Monday trading, Raymond James Financial Inc shares are currently up about 1.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Further RJF Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.