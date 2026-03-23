Cash Dividend On The Way From Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (PMO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/24/26, Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust (Symbol: PMO) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.0393, payable on 3/31/26. As a percentage of PMO's recent stock price of $10.38, this dividend works out to approximately 0.38%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PMO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMO's low point in its 52 week range is $9.34 per share, with $10.87 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.35.

Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Putnam Municipal Opportunities Trust shares are currently down about 0.1% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.