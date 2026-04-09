Cash Dividend On The Way From PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II (PFN)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.22% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PFN's low point in its 52 week range is $6.53 per share, with $7.67 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.07.
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PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, PIMCO Income Strategy Fund II shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.
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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.