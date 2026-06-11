Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMTU)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior NO (Symbol: PMTU) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.5312, payable on 6/30/26. As a percentage of PMTU's recent stock price of $25.90, this dividend works out to approximately 2.05%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior NO to trade 2.05% lower — all else being equal — when PMTU shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PMTU is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 8.20% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMTU shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMTU's low point in its 52 week range is $24.90 per share, with $26.26 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.90.

In Thursday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust 8.50% Senior NO shares are currently trading flat on the day.

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Further PMTU Research:

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