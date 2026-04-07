Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PMT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.145 per share, with $13.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.89.
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According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PMT makes up 3.07% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PMT).
According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to PMT — find out what they are ».
In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.
Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »
Also see: Highest Yield Monthly Preferreds
ETFs Holding WPZ
Stocks with Recent Secondaries That Hedge Funds Are Selling
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.