Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (PMT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/9/26, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust (Symbol: PMT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.40, payable on 4/24/26. As a percentage of PMT's recent stock price of $11.90, this dividend works out to approximately 3.36%, so look for shares of Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust to trade 3.36% lower — all else being equal — when PMT shares open for trading on 4/9/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PMT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 13.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PMT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PMT's low point in its 52 week range is $11.145 per share, with $13.81 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.89.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PMT makes up 3.07% of the Invesco KBW High Dividend Yield Financial ETF (Symbol: KBWD) which is trading relatively unchanged on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding PMT).

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there are 3 series of preferred stock that are senior to PMT — find out what they are ».

In Tuesday trading, Pennymac Mortgage Investment Trust shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.