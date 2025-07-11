Cash Dividend On The Way From Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (PFLT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/25, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital (Symbol: PFLT) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1025, payable on 8/1/25. As a percentage of PFLT's recent stock price of $10.74, this dividend works out to approximately 0.95%, so look for shares of Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital to trade 0.95% lower — all else being equal — when PFLT shares open for trading on 7/15/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PFLT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 11.45% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PFLT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PFLT's low point in its 52 week range is $8.82 per share, with $12.02 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.69.

Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Pennantpark Floating Rate Capital shares are currently up about 1.6% on the day.

