Cash Dividend On The Way From Pearl Diver Credit Company (PDCC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/16/26, Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc (Symbol: PDCC) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.22, payable on 4/30/26. As a percentage of PDCC's recent stock price of $11.11, this dividend works out to approximately 1.98%, so look for shares of Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc to trade 1.98% lower — all else being equal — when PDCC shares open for trading on 4/16/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PDCC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 23.76% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PDCC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PDCC's low point in its 52 week range is $9.50 per share, with $19.60 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.11.

According to Preferred Stock Channel, there is a series of preferred stock that is senior to PDCC, which trades under the symbol PDPA — more info ».

Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Wednesday trading, Pearl Diver Credit Company Inc shares are currently up about 1.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which S.A.F.E. dividend stocks also have preferred shares that should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.