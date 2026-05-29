Cash Dividend On The Way From Patterson-UTI Energy (PTEN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/1/26, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. (Symbol: PTEN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.10, payable on 6/15/26. As a percentage of PTEN's recent stock price of $11.26, this dividend works out to approximately 0.89%, so look for shares of Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. to trade 0.89% lower — all else being equal — when PTEN shares open for trading on 6/1/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PTEN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.55% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PTEN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PTEN's low point in its 52 week range is $5.10 per share, with $13.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $11.19.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, PTEN makes up 4.38% of the SPDR S&P Oil & Gas Equipment & Services ETF (Symbol: XES) which is trading up by about 0.1% on the day Friday. (see other ETFs holding PTEN).

In Friday trading, Patterson-UTI Energy Inc. shares are currently off about 0.3% on the day.

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Further PTEN Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.