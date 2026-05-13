Cash Dividend On The Way From Park National (PRK)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 5/15/26, Park National Corp (Symbol: PRK) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.10, payable on 6/10/26. As a percentage of PRK's recent stock price of $168.31, this dividend works out to approximately 0.65%, so look for shares of Park National Corp to trade 0.65% lower — all else being equal — when PRK shares open for trading on 5/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from PRK is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 2.61% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of PRK shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, PRK's low point in its 52 week range is $149.06 per share, with $179.48 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $168.53.

In Wednesday trading, Park National Corp shares are currently off about 0.4% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.