Cash Dividend On The Way From Owens Corning (OC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel, on 7/21/25, Owens Corning (Symbol: OC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.69, payable on 8/7/25. As a percentage of OC's recent stock price of $140.59, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.96% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OC's low point in its 52 week range is $123.405 per share, with $214.53 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $142.08.

In Thursday trading, Owens Corning shares are currently off about 0.1% on the day.

