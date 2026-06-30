Cash Dividend On The Way From Oracle's Series D Preferred Stock

On 7/1/26, Oracle Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.50% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ORCL.PRD) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.8125, payable on 7/15/26. As a percentage of ORCL.PRD's recent share price of $44.96, this dividend works out to approximately 1.81%, so look for shares of ORCL.PRD to trade 1.81% lower — all else being equal — when ORCL.PRD shares open for trading on 7/1/26. On an annualized basis, the current yield is approximately 7.18%, which compares to an average yield of 5.68% in the "Technology" preferred stock category, according to Preferred Stock Channel . The chart below shows the one year performance of ORCL.PRD shares, versus ORCL:

Below is a dividend history chart for ORCL.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on Oracle Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.50% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) makes up 7.61% of the Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF (GGTL) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ORCL).

In Tuesday trading, Oracle Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.50% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ORCL.PRD) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ORCL) are down about 0.6%.

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Further ORCL.PRD Research:

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