Cash Dividend On The Way From Oracle's Series D Preferred Stock

Below is a dividend history chart for ORCL.PRD, showing historical dividends prior to the most recent $0.8125 on Oracle Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.50% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock:
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, Oracle Corp (Symbol: ORCL) makes up 7.61% of the Gabelli Global Technology Leaders ETF (GGTL) which is trading up by about 1.6% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding ORCL).
In Tuesday trading, Oracle Corp's Dep Shares RPRSTG 6.50% Series D Mandatory Convertible Preferred Stock (Symbol: ORCL.PRD) is currently off about 0.6% on the day, while the common shares (Symbol: ORCL) are down about 0.6%.
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Further ORCL.PRD Research:
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