Cash Dividend On The Way From ONEOK

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/1/25, ONEOK Inc (Symbol: OKE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.03, payable on 8/14/25. As a percentage of OKE's recent stock price of $83.47, this dividend works out to approximately 1.23%, so look for shares of ONEOK Inc to trade 1.23% lower — all else being equal — when OKE shares open for trading on 8/1/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from OKE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.94% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of OKE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, OKE's low point in its 52 week range is $75.475 per share, with $118.07 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $82.95.

In Wednesday trading, ONEOK Inc shares are currently up about 2% on the day.

