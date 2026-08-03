Cash Dividend On The Way From Old National Bancorp (ONBPO)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 8/5/26, Old National Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Rep (Symbol: ONBPO) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.4375, payable on 8/20/26. As a percentage of ONBPO's recent stock price of $25.05, this dividend works out to approximately 1.75%, so look for shares of Old National Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Rep to trade 1.75% lower — all else being equal — when ONBPO shares open for trading on 8/5/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from ONBPO is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.99% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of ONBPO shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, ONBPO's low point in its 52 week range is $24.53 per share, with $25.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.16.

In Monday trading, Old National Bancorp - Depositary Shares Each Rep shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

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Further ONBPO Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.