Cash Dividend On The Way From NXP Semiconductors (NXPI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/19/25, NXP Semiconductors NV (Symbol: NXPI) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $1.014, payable on 4/9/25. As a percentage of NXPI's recent stock price of $206.16, this dividend works out to approximately 0.49%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NXPI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.97% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NXPI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NXPI's low point in its 52 week range is $198.21 per share, with $296.08 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $207.89.

In Monday trading, NXP Semiconductors NV shares are currently up about 2.6% on the day.

