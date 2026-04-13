Cash Dividend On The Way From Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund (NPFD)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/15/26, Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Commo (Symbol: NPFD) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1565, payable on 5/1/26. As a percentage of NPFD's recent stock price of $19.19, this dividend works out to approximately 0.82%, so look for shares of Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Commo to trade 0.82% lower — all else being equal — when NPFD shares open for trading on 4/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NPFD is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 9.79% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NPFD shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NPFD's low point in its 52 week range is $17.59 per share, with $20.12 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $19.19.

Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Commo is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Nuveen Variable Rate Preferred & Income Fund Commo shares are currently up about 0.3% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.