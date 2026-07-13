Cash Dividend On The Way From Nuveen Municipal Income Fund (NMI)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. (Symbol: NMI) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.038, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of NMI's recent stock price of $10.56, this dividend works out to approximately 0.36%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NMI is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 4.32% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMI shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMI's low point in its 52 week range is $9.62 per share, with $11.28 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $10.56.

Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Nuveen Municipal Income Fund, Inc. shares are currently off about 2.4% on the day.

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Further NMI Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.