Cash Dividend On The Way From Nuveen Multi-market Income Fund (JMM)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/15/26, Nuveen Multi-market Income Fund (ma (Symbol: JMM) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.029, payable on 8/3/26. As a percentage of JMM's recent stock price of $5.82, this dividend works out to approximately 0.50%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JMM is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 5.98% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JMM shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JMM's low point in its 52 week range is $5.67 per share, with $6.52 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $5.82.

Nuveen Multi-market Income Fund (ma is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Monday trading, Nuveen Multi-market Income Fund (ma shares are currently down about 0.2% on the day.

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Further JMM Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.