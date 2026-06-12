Cash Dividend On The Way From Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (JLS)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/15/26, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund (Symbol: JLS) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.1535, payable on 7/1/26. As a percentage of JLS's recent stock price of $17.75, this dividend works out to approximately 0.86%, so look for shares of Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund to trade 0.86% lower — all else being equal — when JLS shares open for trading on 6/15/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JLS is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.38% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JLS shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JLS's low point in its 52 week range is $17.45 per share, with $19.09 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $17.81.

Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Friday trading, Nuveen Mortgage Opportunity Term Fund shares are currently down about 0.4% on the day.

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Further JLS Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.