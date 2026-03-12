Cash Dividend On The Way From Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (JFR)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 3/13/26, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund (Symbol: JFR) will trade ex-dividend, for its monthly dividend of $0.078, payable on 4/1/26. As a percentage of JFR's recent stock price of $7.45, this dividend works out to approximately 1.05%, so look for shares of Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund to trade 1.05% lower — all else being equal — when JFR shares open for trading on 3/13/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from JFR is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 12.56% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of JFR shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, JFR's low point in its 52 week range is $7.12 per share, with $8.5828 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $7.45.

Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund is in our coverage universe of monthly dividend paying stocks. In Thursday trading, Nuveen Floating Rate Income Fund shares are currently up about 0.1% on the day.

