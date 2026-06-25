Cash Dividend On The Way From NRC Health (NRC)

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:
Looking at the chart above, NRC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.0139 per share, with $22.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.
According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NRC makes up 1.12% of the RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (Symbol: RFDA) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding NRC).
In Thursday trading, NRC Health shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.
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Further NRC Research:
The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.