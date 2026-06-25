Cash Dividend On The Way From NRC Health (NRC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/26/26, NRC Health (Symbol: NRC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.16, payable on 7/10/26. As a percentage of NRC's recent stock price of $20.50, this dividend works out to approximately 0.78%, so look for shares of NRC Health to trade 0.78% lower — all else being equal — when NRC shares open for trading on 6/26/26.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NRC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 3.12% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NRC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NRC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.0139 per share, with $22.79 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $20.70.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NRC makes up 1.12% of the RiverFront Dynamic US Dividend Advantage ETF (Symbol: RFDA) which is trading lower by about 0.4% on the day Thursday. (see other ETFs holding NRC).

In Thursday trading, NRC Health shares are currently down about 0.9% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Further NRC Research:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.