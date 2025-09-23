Cash Dividend On The Way From Northeast Bank (NBN)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/25/25, Northeast Bank (Symbol: NBN) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.01, payable on 10/9/25. As a percentage of NBN's recent stock price of $108.72, this dividend works out to approximately 0.01%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NBN is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 0.04% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NBN shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NBN's low point in its 52 week range is $70 per share, with $113.01 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $108.95.

In Tuesday trading, Northeast Bank shares are currently down about 0.6% on the day.

Click here to learn which 25 S.A.F.E. dividend stocks should be on your radar screen »

Also see:

The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.