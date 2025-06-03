Cash Dividend On The Way From Noble (NE)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 6/5/25, Noble Corporation plc (Symbol: NE) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.50, payable on 6/18/25. As a percentage of NE's recent stock price of $25.81, this dividend works out to approximately 1.94%, so look for shares of Noble Corporation plc to trade 1.94% lower — all else being equal — when NE shares open for trading on 6/5/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NE is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 7.75% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NE shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NE's low point in its 52 week range is $17.40 per share, with $48.74 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $25.52.

In Tuesday trading, Noble Corporation plc shares are currently up about 4.2% on the day.

