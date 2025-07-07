Cash Dividend On The Way From NewtekOne

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 7/9/25, NewtekOne Inc (Symbol: NEWT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.19, payable on 7/21/25. As a percentage of NEWT's recent stock price of $12.15, this dividend works out to approximately 1.56%, so look for shares of NewtekOne Inc to trade 1.56% lower — all else being equal — when NEWT shares open for trading on 7/9/25.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NEWT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 6.26% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NEWT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NEWT's low point in its 52 week range is $9.12 per share, with $15.49 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.05.

In Monday trading, NewtekOne Inc shares are currently up about 1.7% on the day.

