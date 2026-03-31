Cash Dividend On The Way From New York Times (NYT)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 4/1/26, New York Times Co. (Symbol: NYT) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.23, payable on 4/16/26. As a percentage of NYT's recent stock price of $83.39, this dividend works out to approximately 0.28%.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NYT is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 1.10% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NYT shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NYT's low point in its 52 week range is $44.83 per share, with $85.61 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $83.55.

According to the ETF Finder at ETF Channel, NYT makes up 14.08% of the AGF U.S. Market Neutral Anti-Beta Fund ETF (Symbol: BTAL) which is trading lower by about 1% on the day Tuesday. (see other ETFs holding NYT).

In Tuesday trading, New York Times Co. shares are currently up about 0.2% on the day.

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The views and opinions expressed herein are the views and opinions of the author and do not necessarily reflect those of Nasdaq, Inc.