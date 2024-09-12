Cash Dividend On The Way From New Mountain Finance (NMFC)

Looking at the universe of stocks we cover at Dividend Channel , on 9/16/24, New Mountain Finance Corporation (Symbol: NMFC) will trade ex-dividend, for its quarterly dividend of $0.32, payable on 9/30/24. As a percentage of NMFC's recent stock price of $12.16, this dividend works out to approximately 2.63%, so look for shares of New Mountain Finance Corporation to trade 2.63% lower — all else being equal — when NMFC shares open for trading on 9/16/24.

In general, dividends are not always predictable; but looking at the history above can help in judging whether the most recent dividend from NMFC is likely to continue, and whether the current estimated yield of 10.53% on annualized basis is a reasonable expectation of annual yield going forward. The chart below shows the one year performance of NMFC shares, versus its 200 day moving average:

Looking at the chart above, NMFC's low point in its 52 week range is $11.6005 per share, with $13.23 as the 52 week high point — that compares with a last trade of $12.15.

In Thursday trading, New Mountain Finance Corporation shares are currently up about 0.5% on the day.

